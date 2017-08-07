Thomas shares wisdom as he looks ahead to pro career

Matt Thomas returned back to his hometown of Onalaksa Monday to host a two-day camp benefiting the future local stars.

Thomas attended multiple camps in the area as a young kid and believes it really helped with his development not only as a player but also as a person.

He hopes to use his experience to benefit young athletes by hosting basketball camps for kids.

After a tremendous showing with the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team, Thomas signed a deal with a Spanish professional team.

There was conversation with the Lakers after summer league finished up, but ultimately it wasn't the right fit for him.

"The Lakers were offering a training camp deal and it's hard for me too because you don't actually have direct communication with the team. So it's all through agents. So I am kind of hearing second hand stuff. Basically, they wanted me to come to training camp and I would've been tied down to the G-League team, and that just wasn't something that I was totally interested in for this first year. Like I said, I had a really good offer overseas and I decided I would rather take that and see the world and continue to play basketball over there," Thomas said.

His two-day camp concludes Tuesday at Onalaska High School.