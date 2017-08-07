Couple builds home specifically for total solar eclipse

An Oregon couple believes their property has the best view for this summer's solar eclipse. Back in 1979, during the last total solar eclipse visible in Oregon, overcast skies blocked the view for many in Portland.

Since then, the Brewsters have been planning for nearly a lifetime to get the best view possible for the August event. They built their house in order to be in line with the eclipse, and even included a high tech, seven-foot, domed telescope in the plans.

They say some may think all this work for such a short event is strange, but they wouldn't have it any other way. The Brewster say they will share their passion with 100 friends on eclipse weekend.

Local officials say stargazers are coming from England and France, and even as far away as Japan and China for the celestial event.

