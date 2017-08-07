Complaint: Kenosha girl killed after online meeting

A Kenosha teen was strangled, held under water and placed into two drawstring trash bags before her body was dumped near a wooded area in Mount Pleasant last month, a court document indicates.

The information is contained in the criminal complaint against Jamari Cook, one of the teens arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Olivia Mackay, a student at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

Cook, 17, faces nearly 20 years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines if convicted of two felonies, including hiding a corpse.

According to the criminal complaint, Cook and another man, 19-year-old Daniel Tate, met Mackay on July 23 after an online meeting. Using Mackay's car, the trio drove from Kenosha to Racine and back before stopping at a spot near Lake Michigan.

Cook said he walked away from Tate and Mackay to give them "some space" after he saw them hugging, but when he got about 10 feet away he looked back to see Tate choking the girl and lifting her off the ground.

He said he then saw Tate hold Mackay underwater for several minutes.

The pair put Mackay's body into trash bags and put her into her own trunk before driving to the wooded area on Louis Sorenson Road to dump her body "where they thought no one would find her," the complaint said.

Cook said he asked Tate what he was going to do with Mackay's vehicle and he said he was going to "flip it" for money. The criminal complaint said Facebook correspondence between Tate and another man showed that Tate was trying to sell the car.

Mackay's body was found the next day, just a few hours after she failed to show up for work. A positive identification was made three days alter.

Cook and Tate were taken into custody late Thursday night, according to a release from the Kenosha Police Department.

Tate was wanted on an outstanding warrant for bail jumping, court records show. He was scheduled to make a court appearance on the charges connected to Mackay's death on Tuesday.