MN man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Jackson County

A Minnesota man is jailed on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Minneapolis woman in Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said that shortly after 2 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office about a suspicious incident and possible kidnapping at the Foster area convenience store in Eau Claire County.

A man hit a woman, pulled her into his vehicle, and headed east on I-94.

Later, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers located the vehicle stopped in the ditch near mile post 97, but no one was by it.

Authorities then saw a man in a nearby wooded area. He ran back into the woods.

At that point, a woman emerged from the woods, running and yelling for help.

The man later came back out of the woods and surrendered.

He was identified as Dontay L. Reese, 36, of Burnsville, Minnesota. The woman told authorities she'd been kidnapped from Minneapolis earlier in the day.

The investigation discovered Reese sexually assaulted the woman while in the wooded area. They said Reese also had cocaine in his possession.

Authorities arrested Reese and is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail for 1st degree sexual assault, kidnapping and possession of cocaine.

The case remains under investigation as authorities determine what crimes occurred in what locations during the entire incident.