UPDATE: One person suffers life threatening injuries in Holmen crash

A crash Monday evening sends one person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins, the two vehicle crash happened at 6:52 p.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Hope Court in Holmen.

Chief Collins said the truck seen in the photograph was involved in two accidents prior to hitting another vehicle, then a home on Hope Court.

The person in the third crash had life threatening injuries according to Chief Collins. That person's name hasn't been released.

The driver of the sewage truck, Corey Bolstad, was not injured, although he was taken to a La Crosse hospital. Chief Collins said Bolstad was arrested for 3rd offense OWI while causing injury.

Crash investigators from the Wisconsin State Patrol planned to do an accident recreation of the scene.

Until their investigation is complete, Sand Lake Road between Reef Road and East Cedar Avenue remains closed to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour around the road.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available.