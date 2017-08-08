Gift of $6.5 million for Planned Parenthood

An unnamed couple has donated $6.5 million to Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.

The organization says the donation is lead gift in a three-year initiative to expand and update 19 health care clinics throughout the region, including its Uptown location in Minneapolis.

The clinic serves 13,000 people and Planned Parenthood says demand for services has increased. Planned Parenthood says the regional clinics provide family planning and reproductive health services to 66,000 people each year.

