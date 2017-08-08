Gift of $6.5 million for Planned Parenthood - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Gift of $6.5 million for Planned Parenthood

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

An unnamed couple has donated $6.5 million to Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota.

The organization says the donation is lead gift in a three-year initiative to expand and update 19 health care clinics throughout the region, including its Uptown location in Minneapolis.

The clinic serves 13,000 people and Planned Parenthood says demand for services has increased. Planned Parenthood says the regional clinics provide family planning and reproductive health services to 66,000 people each year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.