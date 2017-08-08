Dubuque man accused of stealing more than 21 million gallons of water

A Dubuque man is facing first-degree theft charges after allegedly stealing more than 21.5 million gallons of water from the city.

Michael Frederick, owner of the Table Mound Trailer Park, was arrested Sunday night.

According to court documents, Frederick was allegedly stealing water over a four-year period, starting in September 2012.

City employees allege water usage only reached one million or more gallons 10 out of the 51 months Frederick owned the trailer park, compared to 67 out of the previous 70 months with a different owner.

In all, the city says Frederick's alleged theft cost the city nearly $177,000.