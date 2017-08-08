Plane pulled from Northwoods lake

Crews pulled a small plane out of a Northwoods Lake Monday night, according to the Langlade County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot had issues while attempting to land on Otter Lake in Elcho, causing the plane to flip upside down in the water, officials said.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own, they said.

The Langlade County Sheriff told our sister station WAOW in Wausau that several people who saw the crash came to the pilot's aid.