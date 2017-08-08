Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $300 million

If you're feeling lucky, you may want to use a few dollars to play the lottery over the next couple of days as two jackpots have topped $300 million.

The Mega Million's jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $346 million, making it the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.

The odds of matching all the numbers and taking home the jackpot are 1 in about 258.9 million.

The drawing will take place at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $307 million. That drawing will be Wednesday night.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not yet cracked the top 10 of highest amounts for that game.

For more information on the games, visit wilottery.com.