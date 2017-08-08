NEW: Onalaska woman dies of injuries from Holmen crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

An Onalaska woman is dead following an accident Monday evening in Holmen. 

Police Chief Shane Collins said that 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt was killed when she was involved in a crash with a truck driven by 34-year-old Cory Bolstad of Viroqua.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Hope Court at 6:52 p.m.

Chief Collins said that Bolstad was released from a La Crosse hospital Tuesday and booked into the La Crosse County Jail.

He's held without bond on charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run causing Death, and other traffic violations. 

Bolstad was involved in two other accidents prior to his crash with Berndt. 

