NEW: Onalaska woman dies of injuries from Holmen crash

An Onalaska woman is dead following an accident Monday evening in Holmen.

Police Chief Shane Collins said that 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt was killed when she was involved in a crash with a truck driven by 34-year-old Cory Bolstad of Viroqua.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Hope Court at 6:52 p.m.

Chief Collins said that Bolstad was released from a La Crosse hospital Tuesday and booked into the La Crosse County Jail.

He's held without bond on charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run causing Death, and other traffic violations.

Bolstad was involved in two other accidents prior to his crash with Berndt.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person suffers life threatening injuries in Holmen crash