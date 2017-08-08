BREAKING: One dead in Holmen area crash

One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash north of Holmen.

Chief Deputy Jeff Wolf of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said that the vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, collided head-on north of the intersection of County Road V and W Olson Road around 3:40 p.m.

Wolf said their initial investigation showed that one vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the other vehicle.

He said one vehicle had three people inside. One of the people in that vehicle died while the two others had critical injuries. The one person in the other vehicle had non-critical injuries according to Wolf. All three were transported by Tri-State Ambulance to La Crosse hospitals.

None of the names of the people involved were released by authorities.

County V between Moe Coulee Road and County TT is closed to traffic as rescue crews work at the scene. Traffic is being detoured around the area.

An accident investigation team from the Wisconsin State Patrol is headed to the crash site to reconstruct what happened. The road will likely be closed for several more hours for the investigation.

We'll provide more information as it becomes available.