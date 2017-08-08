Bike lane, green space changes on the horizon for La Crosse

The City of La Crosse continues to work on elements of the 2012 La Crosse Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan.

The Board of Public Works recently gave approval to developing a plan for bike paths at the West Avenue and King Street intersection and will vote this week on distributing $50,000 to pay for additional signage.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said pedestrian and bike budgeting is a small percentage of the overall infrastructure budget and it's necessary.

"One of the big reasons for me is because we have a very substantial amount of people who commute by bicycle every day to work, to appointments, and to school and to everything else," said Kabat.

Roughly 12 percent of people in the city of La Crosse choose to walk or bike to work and that number continues to grow and in recent years.

Jill Miller, Coordinator of the Pioneering Healthier Communities said they're very excited that the city is gaining steam, in particular at the intersection of West Ave. and King Street, adjacent from the La Crosse YMCA.

"We here at the Y are very excited. We at the Y care about what goes on inside our building, we care about what goes on outside our building and we realize as a health seeker it's important to get here safely," said Miller.

Carolyn Dvorak, Southwest Region Director of the Wisconsin Bike Federation said she's very excited to see that the city is considering looking at restricting left turns and cross traffic, providing a refuge for those crossing to pause in the middle of the roadway if necessary.

"Lots of people walk and ride their bike from the neighborhoods to downtown and it's just a great way to get reduced congestion, avoid parking problems and it is just so much faster and convenient," said Dvorak.

Problem intersections addressed in the plan include: West Avenue: at Cass, King, Pine; Losey Boulevard: at Ward, Mormon Coulee, corridor in general; Jackson Street: at 9th, 10th, Market; 4th Street and La Crosse Street; 7th Street and Cass Street; Campbell Road and State Street; Gillette Street and George Street; and 33rd Street: no sidewalks.

The city has also reached out to the DOT to move up La Crosse Street improvements, which will include an enhanced focus on bike lanes and designated pedestrian space.

