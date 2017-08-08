Arcadia seeks return to the top of the Coulee

Arcadia is searching for a return to the top of the Coulee Conference this season.

They had a run of three straight conference titles end last season.

To get back on top the Raiders will have to rely on a lot of new faces.

They have 12 seniors back but overall they're a bit inexperienced.

The competition is heavy with several starting spots open, which has led to some intense and spirited practices.

"We lost a lot of really good seniors and that opens a lot of positions. So everyone has that mentality that they just want to play now. They're all fired up. Any spot is open right now. They got that mentality to just go at it," said Arcadia senior Chayse Wozney.

"A lot of our guys are new guys, never been on varsity before. They want to give it their all and show what they can do. That's good because everyone has to show what they can do. A lot of seniors left this year so there's a lot of holes to fill," said Arcadia running back/linebacker Dayton Sokup.

Arcadia has a 39-7 record over the last four seasons.