Armed Robbery Suspect wanted by the FBI

The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a man on the run after committing two bank robberies in Wisconsin.

Devontae T. Amos, 25, is wanted for an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in West Allis on May 9 and for a robbery on May 31 at the Oostburg State Bank.



Agents found Amos on August 2 at a residence on West Lisbon Avenue. He fled when they arrived. The FBI is issuing a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.



If you have information, call the west Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or the FBI Milwaukee Division 414-276-4684.