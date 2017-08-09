Crews to remove ultralight aircraft from Rock River Wednesday

Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.

The ultralight aircraft crashed into the river near Ft. Atkinson's municipal airport around 8:00 p.m. The Jefferson Fire Department tells our Madison sister station WKOW 27 News that two people were on board. They were both rescued and brought to shore, but as of Wednesday morning, there's no word on how they're doing or if they were hurt.

Video sent to 27 News by viewer Billy Pitzner shows the rescue. Pitzner tells us his stepfather saw the plane circle the airport and heard the crash. He says they went in their boat and gave firefighters a ride to the crash scene.

Fire officials say Med Flight was on the scene as well as several ambulances. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Ft. Atkinson Police, Ft. Atkinson Fire and EMS along with others all helped.