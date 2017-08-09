US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

Some international students are spending summer at their American colleges instead of returning home because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules.

At least a few schools have showed support for such students by offering practical help with housing, jobs or meals, including Adelphi University in New York, Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and Ohio University.

Many more schools around the country pointed foreign students to support services and legal resources that could help with travel questions.

A Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban exempted many travelers who have a "bona fide relationship" with an entity in the U.S., such as university students. But educators who work with and advocate for international students say many remain concerned.

