US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home

Posted: Updated:

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press

Some international students are spending summer at their American colleges instead of returning home because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules.

At least a few schools have showed support for such students by offering practical help with housing, jobs or meals, including Adelphi University in New York, Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and Ohio University.

Many more schools around the country pointed foreign students to support services and legal resources that could help with travel questions.

A Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban exempted many travelers who have a "bona fide relationship" with an entity in the U.S., such as university students. But educators who work with and advocate for international students say many remain concerned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.