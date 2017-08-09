10-year-old kills brother while playing 'cops and robbers' - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

10-year-old kills brother while playing 'cops and robbers'

LOGANVILLE, Wis. (AP) - -

Authorities in southern Wisconsin say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing "cops and robbers" with a rifle they didn't think was loaded.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at a home south of Loganville.

A statement from the sheriff's office says three children - ages 10, 12 and 14 - were playing Tuesday morning when the 10-year-old pointed a rifle at his 14-year-old brother and pulled the trigger.

While the magazine had been removed from the firearm, the boy didn't know there was still a round in the chamber. The bullet struck the 14-year-old in the chest. He died at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

