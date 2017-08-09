Tickets on sale for Team of Dreams 2017

The 2017 edition of the Team of Dreams celebration is set for Labor Day weekend at the famous Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

The festivities will feature a host of Major League Baseball Hall of Famers and stars from the past.

The list of former MLB stars already includes Fergie Jenkins, Frank Thomas, Rod Carew, Steve Carlton, Tim Raines, Mark Grace, Andre dawson, Vince Coleman, Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith and Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson.

Olympic soccer star, Hope Solo, will be on hand for the celebrity Team of Dreams game on Sunday night, September 3.

Three stars from the movie, Major League, will participate this year, including Charlie Sheen Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger.

A private VIP party featuring Charlie Sheen is set for Saturday night, September 2 at the Diamond Joe Casino.

Make plans now to be there for this event. Find out more on the Field of Dreams website. http://mab-celebrity.com/team-of-dreams-2017