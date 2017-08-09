Efforts to recall Onalaska school board member underway

A community effort to recall Onalaska School Board member Jake Speed is underway. According to the 'Recall Jake Speed' website, recall papers were filed Friday, August 4.

As a result, community members will have two months to collect nearly 2,000 signatures from residents. If they're successful, state law would require a recall election take place, with Speed as on of the candidates, unless he chooses to resign within 10 days of the petition results being finalized.

Since his election in 2016, the Onalaska School board has responded to a multitude of issues involving Speed. In April, the board voted to censure Speed after the board ruled his"conduct and behavior was unbecoming of a public official and school board member."

The district was thrown back into the spotlight when Speed reached out the FBI, claiming the district was attempting to send him computer viruses through email.

The 'Recall Jake Speed' website is encouraging interested community members to attend a petition kickoff event at Active Chiropractic Clinic at 419 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 9.