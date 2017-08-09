Homicide charges filed against Viroqua man in fatal crash

Two homicide charges are filed against a Viroqua man accused of killing an Onalaska woman Monday evening in Holmen.

A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court against 34-year-old Corey Bolstad.

One of the charges is Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle while having Prior Intoxicant Related Conviction/Revocation while the other is Homicide by Vehicle-Use of Controlled Substance (2nd and Subsequent Offense). The charges classify Bolstad as a repeater, based on his prior criminal convictions.

In all, Bolstad has new four charges against him related to the Monday crash that killed 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt.

The complaint said that a witness said she was behind Berndt's vehicle when the driver of a septic truck pickup, later identified as Bolstad, came up passed her as the vehicles headed south on Sand Lake Road. The witness said the truck hit Berndt's vehicle before crashing into a home on Hope Court.

Other witnesses describe the pickup as driving at a high rate of speed as it came down Sand Lake Road.

A Holmen Police officer later found a bag on the floor inside the pickup truck that contained a small bag with heroin inside.

Other witnesses described Bolstad's erratic driving and another accident prior to the fatal crash.

Bolstad is jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.

