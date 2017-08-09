County Health Department encourages vaccinations ahead of school year

The La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year.

Most children need the majority of their immunizations before entering kindergarten and then again as they enter sixth grade.

"Even if you have kids that are outside of those two grades, it's important to make sure your child's record is up to date and they have all the boosters they need," Bryany Weigel, a public health nurse with the health department, said.

School districts require all students to be up to date with the "d-tap" vaccination, which helps protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

"It's mostly because of that pertussis, which is whooping cough," she said. "Whooping cough spreads quickly and very fast in the school districts anytime you have a lot of people around one another. So they're really making sure that's not being spread."

The health department is offering several immunization clinics in the coming weeks. Two clinics will be held Thursday, August 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on both the north and south side of La Crosse.

Another clinic will take place August 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northside Elementary Open House at 1611 Kane Street in La Crosse. The final clinic will be held the following day, August 30, at the Hintgen Open House, at 3530 28th Street South.

The cost is $15 per child and the health department urges parents to bring a record of your child's immunizations.