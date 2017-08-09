Kwik Trip looking to hire back PDQ employees following acquisition

Despite a recent announcement that 315 PDQ employees will be laid off following the acquisition by Kwik Trip, the La Crosse based company said it will attempt to hire back as many former PDQ employees as possible.

The chain, which operates mostly in and around the Madison area, was purchased by Kwik Trip earlier this summer. Employees at those stores recently learned they will be losing their jobs, but Kwik Trip remains optimistic.

"Our plan at Kwik Trip is hire as many of the PDQ employees as possible," John McHugh, director of public relations for Kwik Trip, said. "They're known for their customer service so we want those people to join our team as well."

"We've met with all of the employees affected and the important thing for us is to keep them," he said. "So all the tenure they have at PDQ they will continue at Kwik Trip and the general period of waiting is waived for those employees, as soon as they join the Kwik Trip team those benefits start."

McHugh said the company has already begun the interview process with PDQ employees and plans to add additional staffing to each of the 34 stores.

He anticipates the acquisition to be complete in October.