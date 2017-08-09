Tomah trying to bounce back from 2-7 season

Tomah is looking to bounce back from a very un-Tomah like season a year ago.

They were just 2-7 overall and missed the playoffs.

But the Timberwolves return 14 seniors who are anxious to return to the post-season.

They have a lot of experience back on offense, which includes a quarterback battle in camp this year.

Connor Prielipp and Peter Brey both played last year.

Regardless of who wins that job, look for Tomah to air it out a little more.

"It's more of a spread offense. Let's get the ball out in space. With two quarterbacks, we both can play wide receiver and QB. We've got good receivers like Kyle Kroner. So if we get the ball out in space we should be doing well," said Brey.

"Probably the only difference, not scheme-wise, but just throwing the football to run it more, whereas in the past we ran it to throw it. It might be more shorter passes, more of a West Coast thing for us to get some rushing yards throughout also," said head coach Brad Plueger.

Tomah was just 1-5 in the MVC last season.

They'll open at home next week Friday against Mauston.