Forest Hills Golf Course still repairing flood damage

It's been almost three weeks since the Coulee Region was hit with heavy rain and flooding and one local golf course is still working on repairing damage caused by that rain.

Forest Hills Golf Course was closed for a week following the flooding for maintenance and repairs and are still feeling some of the affects. Currently, all 18 holes are open but a few areas still need some work.

General Manager, Keith Stoll says it's a long process to remove mud and debris from the course but is optimistic about where they are.

"We've rebuilt the berm in the back or the levee that kinda holds back the water so we feel safe again, we're not gonna get hit if it rains, we're not gonna get a tremendous amount of water rolling through the golf course so certain aspects are on their way and certain aspects will take the rest of the year to really complete," says Stoll.

Forest Hills is working with the city engineering department on solutions that will prevent any future damage caused by extreme weather events.