Memorial set for 2nd victim of Minneapolis school collapse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A memorial service is scheduled this weekend for the second victim of a natural gas explosion that caused part of a Minneapolis school to collapse.

Minnehaha Academy says on its Facebook page the service for 47-year-old receptionist Ruth Berg will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in the lower and middle school chapel.

A service was held last Sunday for the other victim, 82-year-old custodian John Carlson.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of last week's explosion.

A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center said Wednesday the remaining person still hospitalized has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Minnehaha Academy is a private Christian school that serves students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast affected the "upper school," which houses the high school.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.