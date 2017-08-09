Plea deal reached for former Jackson Co. DA accused of trading drugs for sex

A former Jackson County district attorney charged with 12 criminal counts, including soliciting prostitution and maintaining a drug house, has all felony charges dropped as part of a plea deal reached on Wednesday.

According to court records, James Ritland, of Black River Falls, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors, including attempted adultery and disorderly conduct. The rest of the charges, including five felonies, were dismissed.

Judge Todd Bjerke from La Crosse County was brought in to preside over the case while Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger prosecuted.

According to the criminal complaint, Ritland was accused of posting bond for three of his female clients numerous times in return for sexual favors.

Two of the women also told police he gave them money to buy drugs in exchange for sex.

The complaint said some of the activities took place at Ritland's law office across the street from the courthouse.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 20.