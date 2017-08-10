Living for Liz at LizFest 2017

A celebration of life this weekend in La Crescent. Monica Holman and Pete Congdon joined us on Daybreak to talk about LizFest 2017.

Living For Liz aims to raise money in order to aid in the awareness, research, prevention and treatment of lung cancer.

WXOW is once again sponsoring LizFest August 12th.

For details of Saturday's events visit their website livingforliz.org.

Established in 2012, Living For Liz is a 501(c)3 organization in honor of Elizabeth Holman-Melde. In September of 2011, Elizabeth was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. She was only 25 years old, a non-smoker and a newlywed. Seven short months after Elizabeth's diagnosis, she passed away. Living For Liz aims to raise money in order to aid in the awareness, research, prevention and treatment of lung cancer.