Badgers lose team captain LB Cichy for season to knee injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Wisconsin has lost senior linebacker Jack Cichy for the 2017 season after he suffered a knee injury.

Coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that Cichy tore an anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Tuesday. The former walk-on and team captain will have surgery Friday.

The Somerset, Wisconsin, native was expected to a major anchor for the Badgers' defense. He had 60 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season despite missing the final seven games.

