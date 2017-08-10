Farm production costs in Wisconsin hold steady - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Farm production costs in Wisconsin hold steady

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

New figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show production costs for Wisconsin farmers remained steady in 2016.

The average Wisconsin farm spent nearly $159,000 on feed, labor, machinery, fuel and other items last year. That's just a fraction of 1 percent more than in 2015.

University of Wisconsin-Extension farm management specialist Kevin Bernhardt tells Wisconsin Public Radio expenses have remained low over the last few years due to falling oil prices.

Bernhardt says producers also saw more favorable rental rates for farmland last year. He says low commodity prices impact how much landowners can charge for rent.

Bernhardt says farmers are likely to see a small increase in production expenses this year, as grain and dairy prices start to improve.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.