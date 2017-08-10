Wisconsin Senate leader wants timeline for Foxconn jobs

The Wisconsin Senate's top Republican wants to know when the jobs Foxconn has promised to create in the state will materialize, as his chamber ponders an incentive package for the company.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he doesn't know if he has the votes to pass the package and he has a number of concerns with it. He added another one Thursday, telling WTAQ-AM there's no timeline for when jobs will materialize.

He also questioned why Assembly Republicans support a provision in the package that calls for borrowing $252 million for highway improvements around the site of the proposed plant when they won't support borrowing for road work in the state budget.

Foxconn wants to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin that it says could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

