Proposal to add second Amtrak train moves forward

A second train option in La Crosse would increase the options for local passengers heading to Chicago or the Twin Cities.

SEE: Second Amtrak train from St.. Paul to Chicago, through La Crosse, a possibility

Tom Faella, Executive Director of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee said there's been a lot of interested in improving the passenger rail service through La Crosse.

"There was a feasibility study done in 2015 and that feasibility study which was approved by Amtrak, indicated that another Amtrak on this line would be feasible and would have enough ridership," said Faella.

Faella stressed that the planning committee is dedicated to this effort and looks forward to receiving community members input.

An informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at 5 p.m. at the La Crosse County Administrative Center located at 212 6th Street N.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Area Planning Committee