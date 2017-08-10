Wisconsin cranberry growers projected to continue leading US

Wisconsin cranberry growers are expected to continue leading the nation in cranberry production this fall.

Projections released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday say Wisconsin is expected to harvest an estimated 5.6 million barrels of cranberries. That projection is part of the approximately 9 million barrels of cranberries expected nationwide.

The cranberry industry has been facing a surplus for the past several years. With a large harvest projected again this year, the industry is looking for ways to control a fast-growing inventory and to increase demand by encouraging consumers to eat cranberries throughout the year.

Executive director Tom Lochner of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association say the Wisconsin cranberry industry brings in nearly $1 billion each year. But Lochner says oversupply is a challenge for cranberry growers.

