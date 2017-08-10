Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre back in Titletown - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre back in Titletown

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) - -

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is back in Titletown where he picked up another award.

The player who led the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowls and one Lombardi trophy was the main event at this year's Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet in De Pere Wednesday. Favre received the Distinguished Service Award, which is given to an athlete or coach who has excelled in both sports and community involvement.

WLUK -TV says Favre talked about the talent of his successor, Aaron Rodgers, and the prospects of another Super Bowl win. Favre says all the pieces of the puzzle seem to be in place for that to happen.

The Packers open the preseason Thursday at Lambeau Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

