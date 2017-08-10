Spartans try to continue resurgence

Sparta is hoping the momentum from one their best season in a decade will carry over to this season.

The Spartans ended long playoff drought by going 6-4 overall.

This year's squad will have to make up for the loss of a large and talented senior class that included 9 all-conference players.

12 seniors are back, but they are in inexperienced group.

Still, they're some swagger back in the program that's taken it's lumps over the years.

"It really sparked us because we went through a drought for how many years? Last year we did really well and there's a lot of kids out here that came back with a lot of fire," said tight end/linebacker Keegan Savor.

"You got a belief. We had pretty good attendance in our summer weight room and other summer activities. So those always build excitement in the community. You get a few more kids out. It's always helpful in believing in what can happen if you do the little things," said head coach John Blaha.

The Spartans open the season at home next week Friday against Black River Falls.