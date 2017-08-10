Judge awards mother of Philando Castile entire settlement - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Judge awards mother of Philando Castile entire settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

A judge has ordered that the mother of Philando Castile, a motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last summer, receive what remains of a $3 million settlement after attorneys are paid.

Hennepin County Judge Susan Robiner decided in favor of Valerie Castile on Wednesday. The Star Tribune reports the judge ruled after reviewing letters from Philando Castile's father, who wanted a portion of the settlement, and two half-brothers who did not ask for any money.

Philando Castile's father, Phelix Frazier Sr, is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez . Castile's girlfriend began livestreaming the shooting's aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter in June.

