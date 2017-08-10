Students share project findings in summer research expo

Students from UW-La Crosse had the chance to share research projects during an expo Thursday.

39 students from across campus shared their project findings. Some have been working at these projects for years during their undergrad, others sharing their progress on new research from the summer. The expo functioned as a way to learn how to share research with peers, something they will need to do in professional lives beyond university.

"Even just over the summer they have acquired a lot of knowledge in depth about their project, and so it takes a little bit to step back and say, 'okay, how do I explain this to somebody else who hasn't been thinking about this everyday all summer'," said Kelly Gorres, Assistant Professor at UW-La Crosse.

Research expos are held bi-annually, the next will occur in April of 2018.

