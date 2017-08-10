Twin Cities looking to regulate Airbnb as Super Bowl nears - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Twin Cities looking to regulate Airbnb as Super Bowl nears

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

Officials in the Twin Cities are trying to decide how to best deal with Airbnb short-term home rentals as the Super Bowl approaches.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that St. Paul has a proposed regulation that would limit rentals to only accommodating four unrelated adults. It would also require hosts to collect city taxes and become licensed.

Some bed-and-breakfast owners have been pushing for Airbnbs to fall under the same regulations as their businesses. The Twin Cities anticipate thousands of potential Airbnb renters in February for the Super Bowl.

St. Paul's planning commission is expected to vote on the proposal Friday. It'll then go to the City Council.

Minneapolis's regulatory plan is still being developed.

Airbnb says the Twin Cities had almost 1,400 hosts who saw about 75,000 guests last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.