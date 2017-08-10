Common Council votes to delay new addiction facility

The La Crosse Common Council tacked some big issues in a meeting on Thursday night.

One item on the agenda was discussion regarding the rezoning of a new building for Coulee Council on Addictions. Community members attending the meeting wore purple "Voices for Recovery" stickers.

The rezoning of the facility was ultimately delayed because of an error in the initial documents.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said he was not surprised about the amount of community support the new facility garnered at the meeting.

"There is a lot of interest and a lot of people paying attention to what goes on," said Kabat. "I believe ultimately between the neighbors and Coulee Council and others that some sort of coming together will hopefully be what we'll see next month."

The rezoning will now go to the City Planning Commission and the Judiciary and Administrative Committee. A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 5. City officials invite the community to attend and provide input before a formal recommendation is made about the future of the facility.