Area business professionals gather for networking event

It was work and play on Thursday night at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

The airport and Colgan Air Services were selected to host the monthly 'Business after Hours' with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. The networking event is a chance for local businesses to showcase their work while having some fun.

Kelly Colgan with Colgan Air Services said the event brings out the similarities of business professionals from different industries.

"It's an excellent opportunity to make connections with people from different industries that you might not think you have a potential partnership with or even just to exchange ideas and challenges that you're experiencing," Colgan said. "So, it's just nice to meet those who are working in the community."

La Crosse Regional Airport Director, Clint Torp, said the airport is often a gateway into city. He hopes business leaders left Thursday night's event with a deeper appreciation for the services and facilities the airport has to offer.