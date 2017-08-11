Officers reach new heights for Special Olympics and donuts

What's better than great coffee on a Friday morning: drinking coffee for donations!

For the sixth year in a row, law enforcement officers throughout the state will stake out Dunkin' Donuts rooftops as part of the Cop on a Rooftop event to heighten awareness and raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

La Crosse police officers showed up in full force with big smiles to participate in the event at the La Crosse Dunkin' Donuts located on Losey Boulevard. Miss RemarkAble 2017 Sara Schumacher was also in attendance.

In return for the police officers "doing time" at their restaurants, Dunkin' Donuts will donate $5,000 to the organization. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location on Friday and makes a donation will receive a FREE medium hot or iced coffee coupon.

This year, there will be a donut decorating contest which will be judged by local Special Olympics Athletes from 8AM - 11AM.