Early morning shooting on La Crosse's south side

By Molly Prescott, Evening Producer
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

La Crosse Police are investigating an early morning shooting on La Crosse's south side.

At 6:55 a.m. Friday morning, police received a call of people breaking into the residence at 417 8th Street South. The resident told police that two or three people broke in, and he shot the intruders with a pistol, but he did not know if he hit anyone.

Around the same time, police received a report of a gunshot victim entering a hospital.

No one is in custody, and there is no further information on the person shot.

We will provide more updates as they become available. 

