La Crosse Police are investigating an early morning shooting on La Crosse's south side.
At 6:55 a.m. Friday morning, police received a call of people breaking into the residence at 417 8th Street South. The resident told police that two or three people broke in, and he shot the intruders with a pistol, but he did not know if he hit anyone.
Around the same time, police received a report of a gunshot victim entering a hospital.
No one is in custody, and there is no further information on the person shot.
We will provide more updates as they become available.
