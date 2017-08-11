The forecast is calling for a mainly clear sky Friday night which is good news for stargazers.
Look to the sky tonight to see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. This meteor shower does occur every year - usually in early August. NASA says astronomers are expecting up to 150 meteors per hour.
The peak time to view is just before dawn Saturday morning, so, between 5-5:40am.
