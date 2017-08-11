Wisconsin father, daughter die in Duluth swimming incident

A Wisconsin father and daughter died after having to be rescued while swimming in Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, while a rip current warning was in effect.

Minnesota Public Radio reports rescuers responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of two swimmers in distress. They pulled a 10-year-old girl from the water about an hour later. Her 38-year-old father was found shortly after 6 p.m.

Both died later at a hospital. Their names weren't immediately released. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the girl was from Hudson, Wisconsin, and her father was from Osceola, Wisconsin.

The Duluth Fire Department says the rescue effort was hampered by large waves. One firefighter was injured after taking in a large amount of water during the rescue attempt.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.