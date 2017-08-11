UPDATE: 30 people displaced after Madison apartment fire

Firefighters are still investigating a fire that forced an entire apartment building to be evacuated.

The fire started around 1:10 a.m. Friday August 11 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Carling Drive in Madison. Firefighters had it under control in about 20 minutes.

The Madison Fire Department says the fire was located in the wall between two apartments on the second floor. The fire then spread to part of the attic.

There was a large amount of damage to two of the apartments from the fire, and four others had light damage. Fire investigators say the electrical system was also affected, so all residents of the 30 unit building have been displaced until it's safe. The American Red Cross is helping them find places to stay.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

