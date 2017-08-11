Deluge In The Dark: FEMA Assesses Flood Damage

From August 2007:

No promises, but words of encouragement from a top Bush administration official about the prospects of federal flood disaster aid coming to Western Wisconsin.



The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the damage in Western Wisconsin Friday afternoon along with Congressman Ron Kind.



David Paulison said he expects multiple counties in Wisconsin to be eligible for federal disaster assistance.



FEMA will assess the damage Saturday and make a recommendation to President Bush. If and when the federal disaster declaration is made, individual homeowners could receive up to $28,000 in aid.



Paulson says, "There's flooding from Oklahoma to Wisconsin, most people don't have flood insurance which is a shame."

Congressman Ron Kind says FEMA has agents out looking at the damage and putting estimates together.



Governor Jim Doyle is asking President Bush for that disaster declaration for La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Sauk counties.