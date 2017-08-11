Cops on a Roof in La Crosse

Members of the La Crosse Police Department were up on a roof for a good reason on Friday morning. The 6th annual Cop on a Rooftop to support Special Olympics event took place at various Dunkin Donuts stores across the state. Local law enforcement did their part at the Dunkin Donuts located at 1422 S. Losey Blvd.

Police officer Chuck Frandsen noted the long relationship that law enforcement has had with helping with Special Olympics.

"Police departments all around the country kind of started to partner together to raise money and awareness for the athletes in their local areas," he said.

Since police and their biggest event, the law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics first began in 1986, it has raised more than $31 million dollars.