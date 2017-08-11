The Latest: Wisconsin court candidate calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Latest on a Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum in Madison (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful is kicking off a candidate forum by labeling President Donald Trump an unhinged billionaire.

Madison attorney Tim Burns appeared at a forum Friday hosted by the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy in Madison along with Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Burns promised he would be an "unshakeable champion of progressive values." He added that middle class protections have eroded so much that the country has elected an "unhinged billionaire" to lead it.

Dallet said candidates should be impartial and independent courts would be truly progressive.

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock also is running but did not attend the forum.

8:30 a.m.

A legal group is set to hold the first forum for 2018 state Supreme Court candidates.

The American Constitution Society for Law and Policy is scheduled to hold the event at the Foley and Lardner law firm in Madison on Friday afternoon.

Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns all have announced bids to replace Justice Michael Gableman in April's elections. Gableman isn't seeking re-election.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Screnock leans conservative. He was part of legal teams that defended GOP state senators targeted for recall in 2011 over their support for Gov. Scott Walker's public union restrictions. He also defended Republican-drawn redistricting maps. Burns and Dallet have pitched themselves as more moderate or liberal candidates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.