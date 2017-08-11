Gov. Walker requests FEMA damage assessments in western Wisconsin

Gov. Scott Walker is requesting FEMA to assess damage in western Wisconsin after recent flooding.

In July, 11 western Wisconsin counties were hit by flooding, including in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson, Buffalo, Vernon, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Monroe and Richland counties.

According to a press release, damage costs to public infrastructure, emergency protective measures and debris removal were estimated to be more than $12 million in the 11 impacted counties.

Walker said FEMA officials will begin looking at flood damaged areas on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

County damage assessments to homes and businesses in those counties showed seven homes were destroyed, 32 homes with major damage 114 with minor damage and 871 affected. There was one business destroyed, seven with major damage and 39 with minor damage. While private properties and businesses were impacted by the flooding, Walker said the local damage assessments showed the state does not qualify for federal aid to help them with repair costs.

