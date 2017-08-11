UW La Crosse First Football Practice

Football season started today for the UW Lacrosse. The Eagles are predicted to finish fifth overall in the WIAC conference.

The Eagles went 5-5 overall last season and are looking for improvement this year. That improvement comes from the eight returning starters including three on offense and five on defensive.

In addition, Mike Schmidt began his second season as the UWL Head Coach. With one year under his belt, the first day of practice feels a lot different than it did last year.

"I think our guys really understand what's expected, Schmidt said." "We have a lot smaller group which is really nice to be honest with you. Being out here, there aren't as many new players moving all over the place. We really had a nice day. It was really crisp for a first day. I think the guys really had great enthusiasm. I think the guys really had a great day and great energy, and year two definitely feels a lot better in terms of how we get around and how we are able to put the practice together."

