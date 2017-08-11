Walker appoints interim agriculture secretary - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker appoints interim agriculture secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Gov. Scott Walker has appointed the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's second-in-command to secretary on an interim basis.

Walker's office announced Friday that DATCP Deputy Secretary Jeff Lyon will take over as interim secretary beginning Monday. He'll replace Ben Brancel, who announced last month that he will retire to spend more time on his family's farm in Marquette County.

Brancel's retirement will become effective on Sunday.

